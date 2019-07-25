The Irish bar Tir na Nog’s four-year run in the Short Hills Town Center in Cherry Hill will come to an end Sunday, July 28.
A manager acknowledged the impending closing and said employees were not told of the reason. Owners have not returned a message seeking comment. The location in Center City Philadelphia is unaffected, the manager said.
Tir na Nog, which replaced a similar Irish-themer called Dubh Linn Square in April 2015, has a valuable asset: Its liquor license, which is valued at more than $1 million.
Township records show that Tir na No paid $900,000 for its license. License prices fluctuate; the peak in Cherry Hill was $1.6 million, paid in 2007 by the since-closed Swanky Bubbles.