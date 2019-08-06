Chef Townsend “Tod” Wentz is empire-building these days.
He’s about to officially take over the Irish Pub location at 1123 Walnut St. in Washington Square West, buying the building and installing a yet-unannounced restaurant; it’s next door to his Spanish bar-restaurant, Oloroso.
And he’s just signed a lease for 2121 Walnut St., near Rittenhouse Square, which was TALK, a bistro that lasted only five months before its closing last November.
Wentz, who also owns the critically acclaimed Townsend on East Passyunk and A Mano at 23rd and Fairmount, says he is not quite sure what he will do at 2121 Walnut — other than to immediately begin stripping out the bar (too big, he says) and lightening the noirish decor.
Wentz also pointed out that Townsend’s environs were dismal and black when he got the keys for 1623 E. Passyunk in late 2013.