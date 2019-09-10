Opening beer list

The Spring Garden Stop

A clean, biscuity, and slightly citrusy lager — ready to be your regular when you hop off at the Spring Garden stop. 4.8%.

Wheely Kid

A balanced and refreshing American-style wheat, as smooth as the stunts of Philly’s wheely kids. 5.4%.

Block Party Pale Ale

It’s important to always be prepared for a block party, and our pale ale — brewed with Cascade, Chinook, and Southern Cross hops — will do the trick. 6%.

Front Stoop IPA

A refreshing, West Coast-style IPA, dry-hopped with Lemon Drop for notes of bright lemon. Perfect for stoop hangs. 7%

River Picnic

A thoughtful lemon-ginger wheat beer to help you stop and savor the moment. 5.4%.

Sudden Jackhammer

Dry-hopped with Centennial for a spicy citrus aroma, this DIPA has flavor that hits you like the 6 a.m. construction outside your door. 7.4%.

Training Montage

Our hazy, New England-style IPA is rumbling with stone fruit and citrus, and tastes so good it might make you want to run up a lot of steps. 7.1%.