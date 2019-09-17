The beer scene on the rapidly expanding Route 422 corridor will get a lift this fall.
Three veterans of the Pistola’s bar-restaurants, including co-owner Casey Parker, are behind Troubles End Brewing, a brewpub/live-music venue targeting an early November opening at the shuttered Appalachian Brewing Co. location in Collegeville.
Troubles End’s partners are brothers Dave and Nick Bellenzeni, brewer Zach Svoboda (last at Forest & Main), and Parker. They’ve retained the chef’s services of Kris Serviss, who owns Culture on the Circle in Northeast Philadelphia and whose past includes its predecessors, Taqueria del Norte and Blue Duck.
Svoboda will work on a 7bbl system left behind at Appalachian, which wrapped a seven-year run in December. The spot is in Collegeville Station, just off Route 29 near the intersection with Ridge and Germantown Pikes.
With 25 taps in the pub, the plan is to have four or five Troubles End beers available at the opening, as well as 10 or so other beers, plus tap wine, cocktails, and mocktails. The partners do not plan to distribute locally at the outset but will offer growlers.
The idea, Parker said: “We would like people’s first experiences to be had drinking our beer at our place.”
Dave Bellenzeni, who runs Jose Pistola’s in Center City, will oversee Troubles End.
Parker said his role would be general oversight and booking music and events, including a kid-friendly rock brunch to dovetail with the brewpub’s family friendly approach.
Serviss’ American menu is taking shape and will include French onion mac and cheese, chicken biscuit pot pie, and a smoked brisket Reuben.