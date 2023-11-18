Got turkey leftovers? Make turkey birria tacos

After the dishes are cleared and the guests leave, you get one of the best parts of Thanksgiving: leftovers. That includes the bones, scraps, and carcass of the turkey, which make for rich, flavorful stock. Birria tacos, born in Jalisco, Mexico, and now beloved across the United States, come with a side of consommé, which is a more concentrated version of stock, sometimes clarified. It makes perfect sense to use that good turkey stock to make birria by infusing leftover turkey meat with an adobo full of chiles, onion, garlic, and spices. The inspiration from this recipe came from Claudette Zepeda, whose excellent birria recipe I once had the pleasure of helping test for Food & Wine. This obviously uses turkey rather than beef, but the delicious adobo has similar flavors.

You can download the recipe here or scroll down.