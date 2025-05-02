Twisties, the iconic Strathmere tavern on the bay, is for sale. The owners want its ‘cult’ legacy to continue.

STRATHMERE, N.J. — The town of Strathmere itself is a little obscure, and this historic red-sided tavern nestled on its back bay always aspired to be the same. “Find us if you can,” went one slogan.

But in its 95-year history, Twisties Tavern on the Bay still acquired a devoted following for its original mahogany bar, mounted fish, throwback jukebox, sunset views, beers on tap, fresh-caught tuna — and all the other intangibles that turn a business into something more.

“I guess the best way to describe it, it’s like a cult,” said owner Denise Riordan, standing on the front deck of the empty restaurant this week. Riordan and her husband Gary decided to retire after last season, but they don’t want the Twisties legacy to end.

“It’s like Field of Dreams, right?” she said. “If you know, you know.”

Now, the little place located between Ocean City and Sea Isle is for sale for a not-so-little $4.975 million. Beloved little places down the Shore tend to appreciate in big ways, at least lately.

The Riordans, however, don’t want to follow a well-worn path of selling to developers who will knock down a beloved Shore institution and build condos or other Shore luxury housing.

They’re selling the business as well as the property, which Goldcoast Sotheby’s Burt Wilkins is calling, “a rare opportunity to own an established bayfront restaurant.”

The property includes five boat slips if you prefer to come by water — a popular choice for customers over the years. The building had its start as a home for a railroad employee operating nearby bridges and became Twisties in 1929.

“The owner is only going to sell to someone who’s going to continue legacy of Twisties,” said Burt Wilkins, the Sotheby’s listing agent. “They’re looking for someone with culinary or restaurant experience that will maintain the standards they have. I think there’s a good chance it’ll sell as Twisties Tavern on the Bay. Time will tell.”

In a month of it being listed, Wilkins said they’ve had about 40 inquiries, with ten groups of people going through.

The Riordans say they think it could appeal to an established Philadelphia tavern or restaurant owner looking to expand to the Shore on a seasonal basis. Twisties typically would open the last week of April through the summer. Much of the clientele was from Philly, the Riordans said.

Famously, former Inquirer columnist, and noted barfly, Clark DeLeon would bring his typewriter to Twisties while down the Shore and write by the bar near a window overlooking the bay. When it came time to file, he’d go to the payphone and call in his work from a “UDL,” an undisclosed location, daring readers to guess.

It was Twisties, the Riordans confirmed this week. (Also, very likely, on occasion, Dirty Franks on Pine Street in Philadelphia, another DeLeon hangout.)

Their love of the place, and its history, was evident this week as the Riordans stood inside the empty tavern, pointing out its weird decor (carved coconut heads, the real outer skin fish mounted on the wall), and colorful history. Al Capone was said to have gone there.

And most of all, its everyone-is-welcome ambience. “I mean you can have a doctor here in shorts and flip flops and then next to him could be a plumber,” said Gary Riordan. “Everybody’s the same when they’re at the Shore, having a beer, watching the Phillies.”

Its located catty-corner from the Strathmere water tower on a block of mostly original homes in Strathmere. It’s a block that hasn’t lost its character yet, which should only add to its value.

The MLS listing cites seating for 98 people inside and 25 more on the deck. A lower terrace can seat another 50 diners. “Visitor arrive by car, bicycle or boat, with five boat slips available for those who prefer to dock and dine,” the listing said.

The property also features a second floor residence, the Riordans said, and underwent a major renovation in 2010.

Denise Riordan said Twisties employed about 40 people every season, many of whom came back year after year and would be ready to come back to work for a new owner.

“This has been a really successful business and it has a very loyal following,” Denise said. “The foundation is there. What you don’t want is when people come down to the Shore, they just got settled, now there’s no restaurants left anymore. They have to go back off the island to go eat.

“We’ve really built up something really unique, very special,” she said. “So now it’s up to the next person to take it even further.”