Sushi has returned to Reading Terminal Market after a five-plus-year absence with last week’s opening of Umi Seafood & Sushi.
The corner spot, replacing 12th Street Cantina, is more than just a sushi stand. It’s a partnership of two longtime friends and seafood sellers: Yong Kim of the Bluefin restaurants (including B2) and Suzi Kim of John Yi Fish Market at Reading Terminal, Under the C Seafood at the Comcast marketplace, and Ardmore Seafood at Ardmore Farmer’s Market.
Yong Kim’s been at the sushi game for 20 years and Suzi Kim has been in seafood for 40. (Check Inquirer critic Craig LaBan’s 2017 review of B2 in Bala Cynwyd.)
The setup places a six-seat sushi counter next to a refrigerator case of boxed sushi and sashimi, alongside a massive case full of more than 50 prepared seafood dishes from chef John Browning, such as salmon teriyaki, scallops, lobster mac and cheese, couscous, and grilled vegetables.
Everything is available for eating inside the market or to go.
Tokyo Sushi Bar, which closed in spring 2014, was the market’s previous sushi stand.