Very few white wine grapes adapt well to being “oaked,” and chardonnay is the most popular of these by a mile. The use of “oak” as a verb is wine-trade shorthand, referring to the traditional French practice of fermenting and aging white wine in oak barrels where at least 20 percent of those barrels are brand-new, enough to impart the distinctive, nutty “toasted oak” flavor that’s associated with cognac or bourbon. Barrel-aging with new oak is routine for all fine red wines but is only selectively applied to some white wines like chardonnay, viognier, and occasionally sauvignon blanc-based blends.