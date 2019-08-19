Bloomy White, which Babaki is debuting retail at a couple of small stores on Thursday, Aug. 22, uses the Penicillium candidum mold typical of a brie and ages for about three weeks. It also weighs in at 70% fat, somewhere between a double and triple-crème, so it has a lush spreadability and rich mouthfeel typical of the genre. The flavor is balanced, and lightly salted, with a lingering tang from the rind itself adding the primary personality. Only a slightly tan shade to the paste might key you into recognition that this isn’t a dairy cheese.