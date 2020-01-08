Chef Todd Butler, whose resume includes Aqimero at the Ritz-Carlton, Marquis & Co. (HipCity Veg, etc.), and City Winery, said the only thing that’s not vegan is the seafood option itself. “There’s a salmon burrito,” he says. “The only thing in the entire sandwich that’s not vegan is the fish itself. We’re trying to eat vegan, but maybe [customers] still eat fish, but they should understand that we really have a complete separation in our kitchen between the seafood and the vegan dishes.”