School principal-turned-entrepreneur Taneea Yarborough went vegan after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Now, she and her husband are on a mission to serve flavorful, nourishing food to others with Gangster Vegan, a franchise that began in Baltimore just two weeks before Yarborough underwent a a bilateral double mastectomy. From burgers to bowls to smoothies, everything on the menu is 100% organic, gluten-free, soy-free, and refined sugar-free. And many of the items are named after rappers, like the ODB broccoli burger and the Mos Def banana chocolate pie.