Vernick Fish, now taking reservations for its Aug. 12 public opening, represents an evolution for Vernick as a restaurateur. “We realized pretty early on [at Food and Drink] that people were dining a certain way. They were eating lighter and taking advantage of the opportunity to share. That put us in the direction of seafood- and vegetable-friendly dishes because people were willing to share. If you start with a pasta or a meat dish or something heavier, you get full quicker. We saw something very different with seafood. And we’ve been riding that wave a little bit.”