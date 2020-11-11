The nation’s restaurants honor veterans and active military on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020, with food giveaways and discounts. All require military ID. Many deals are for dine-in only.
7-Eleven: Free coffee or Big Gulp
Applebee’s: Free meal from a limited menu
Bob Evans: free meal from a special menu
Brickhouse Tavern: 20% off a meal
Buffalo Wild Wings: free 20-piece boneless wings and fries
California Pizza Kitchen: free meal from a special menu
Central Taco & Tequila: free guacamole
Chili’s: free meal from a special menu
Cracker Barrel: free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal
Dunkin: free doughnut
Einstein Bros. Bagels: free coffee
Famous Dave’s: free Georgia chopped pork sandwich plus a side; dine-in or to-go.
Firebirds Wood-Fired Grill: free meal from a special menu
Fogo de Chao: 50% off for veterans and up to 3 guests get 10% off
Greene Turtle: free meal from a special menu
Hooters: buy 10 wings, get 10 free
IHOP: free red, white, and blue pancakes till 7 p.m.
Iron Hill Brewery: free Brewski burger or fried chicken sandwich and soft drink
Joe’s Crab Shack: 20% off
Krispy Kreme: free doughnut and coffee
Mission BBQ: free sandwich
Morton’s The Steakhouse: 20% off
Outback: free Bloomin' Onion and a Coke
P.J. Whelihan’s: free 5-piece order of wings
The Pour House: free dessert
Primo Hoagies: free 20-ounce beverage and 1-ounce bag of chips with purchase
Red Lobster: free appetizer or dessert from a select menu
Saxbys: free coffee
Starbucks: free tall coffee
Wawa: free coffee
Yard House: free appetizer
In addition, Boardroom Spirits is donating 10% of all sales through Nov. 11 to the Robert Irvine Foundation benefiting active military, veterans and first responders. Boardroom Spirits will also match 100% of those donations. Orders can be made on Boardroom’s online store for curbside pickup, home delivery, or shipping.