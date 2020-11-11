The nation’s restaurants honor veterans and active military on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020, with food giveaways and discounts. All require military ID. Many deals are for dine-in only.

7-Eleven: Free coffee or Big Gulp

Applebee’s: Free meal from a limited menu

Bob Evans: free meal from a special menu

Brickhouse Tavern: 20% off a meal

Buffalo Wild Wings: free 20-piece boneless wings and fries

California Pizza Kitchen: free meal from a special menu

Central Taco & Tequila: free guacamole

Chili’s: free meal from a special menu

Cracker Barrel: free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal

Dunkin: free doughnut

Einstein Bros. Bagels: free coffee

Famous Dave’s: free Georgia chopped pork sandwich plus a side; dine-in or to-go.

Firebirds Wood-Fired Grill: free meal from a special menu

Fogo de Chao: 50% off for veterans and up to 3 guests get 10% off

Greene Turtle: free meal from a special menu

Hooters: buy 10 wings, get 10 free

IHOP: free red, white, and blue pancakes till 7 p.m.

Iron Hill Brewery: free Brewski burger or fried chicken sandwich and soft drink

Joe’s Crab Shack: 20% off

Krispy Kreme: free doughnut and coffee

Mission BBQ: free sandwich

Morton’s The Steakhouse: 20% off

Outback: free Bloomin' Onion and a Coke

P.J. Whelihan’s: free 5-piece order of wings

The Pour House: free dessert

Primo Hoagies: free 20-ounce beverage and 1-ounce bag of chips with purchase

Red Lobster: free appetizer or dessert from a select menu

Saxbys: free coffee

Starbucks: free tall coffee

Wawa: free coffee

Yard House: free appetizer

In addition, Boardroom Spirits is donating 10% of all sales through Nov. 11 to the Robert Irvine Foundation benefiting active military, veterans and first responders. Boardroom Spirits will also match 100% of those donations. Orders can be made on Boardroom’s online store for curbside pickup, home delivery, or shipping.