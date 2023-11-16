Watch us taste test Campbell’s Thanksgiving sides-flavored chocolates

The Inquirer’s food team has already brought you some of the weirdest yet flavorsome holiday food with hoagie stuffing, caramel pretzel bread pudding, and cranberry wooder ice.

But now it’s time to put a Philly-area institution to the test: Campbell’s Soup.

This holiday season, Campbell’s, the century-old soup company headquartered in Camden, is collaborating with one of the country’s famed chocolatiers, Phillip Ashley Chocolates, to transform iconic recipes into a six-piece soup-infused savory chocolate set.

“We’re taste-testing some chocolates that have a really intriguing premise,” said The Inquirer’s food editor, Margaret Eby, in a taste test video. “If you told me that I would be enjoying a macaroni-flavored chocolate this morning, I probably would not have believed you.”

The mastermind behind these divine chocolates is Memphis-based Chef Phillip Ashley Rix, a 2023 James Beard award winner for outstanding pastry chef or baker and Cadillac’s exclusive luxury chocolatier.

One taster took a whiff of the Jalapeño Cheddar Mac and Cheese chocolate and immediately smelled cheese. “Oh it does smell cheesy!” agreed another. While grimacing over a Baked Corn Casserole chocolate, another taster commented, “Oh, this one’s weird.” What are the other flavors, you ask?

Green Bean Casserole: A Campbell’s classic using a cream of mushroom condensed soup, green beans, and onion-infused sea salt in dark chocolate fudge. Jalapeño Cheddar Mac & Cheese: A cheesy holiday dish with Campbell’s cheddar cheese soup, triple cream Brie, and jalapeño-infused white chocolate ganache in blond chocolate. Baked Corn Casserole: A rich side dish enjoyed year-round using cornbread, sweet corn, and Campbell’s cream of chicken soup in white chocolate. Hot Honey Mashed Sweet Potatoes: A sweet and spicy side made with a collection of sweet potatoes, thyme, local hot honey, Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup, and milk in a chocolate bonbon. Everything Bagel Mashed Potatoes: A remix of a favorite holiday side dish with a hint of what makes the East Coast so great, everything bagels, composed of Campbell’s cheddar cheese soup with caramel and everything bagel seasoning in dark chocolate. Apple, Fennel & Herb Stuffing: A fancy and fragrant side using roasted apples, fennel, and a Campbell’s cream of celery soup bread pudding in blond chocolate.

To get a sense of these truffles, watch our features team try to guess the flavors of the Campbell’s x Phillip Ashley Chocolates’ Holiday Sides Collection.