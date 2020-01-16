Alec Satterly and Christina Rizzetta, with friend Josh Jones, bought Parry Coffee Roasters in Ambler a little over a year ago.
Next steps: Rebranding as Wake Coffee and adding retail to the wholesale and mail-order business. For that, they bought a building nearby and rehabbed it.
The long-ago auto-repair garage at 133 S. Main St., across from the Ambler SEPTA station’s parking lot, has kept its wide-open, light-filled industrial look — white-painted brick and concrete floors. The Probat P12 roaster can be seen behind a glass wall. An enormous outdoor beer garden awaits springtime.
Wake’s menu includes not only a full line of coffee drinks, but also alcoholic beverages as it operates under the brewing license of Track 3 Microbrewery, which just closed its brewpub in Dresher.
Food is worth sticking around for. In addition to baked goods, the partners have the chef services of Steve Waxman, who operated Trax nearby for two decades before he closed last year. They offer dinner for private events, but they’re planning an a la carte dinner menu.
For now, Waxman is turning out a brunch bill of fare, including avocado toast, vegan chili, grilled cheese, a pulled-pork sandwich (smoked on-site), and a pork roll-and-egg breakfast sandwich.
Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.