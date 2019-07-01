You can grill rind-on slices plain, but brushing on a simple dressing with a bit of sweetener will enhance the sear and the flavor. Try whisking one part lime or lemon juice with one part honey and a dash of cayenne or a handful of chopped mint. One part olive oil, one part honey, and a splash of balsamic vinegar works well, too. Experiment with sweetness and flavors by swapping sugar or maple syrup for the honey. Be sure to add a pinch of salt to either dressing.