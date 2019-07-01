A Fourth of July BBQ isn’t complete without watermelon. Though the the juicy summertime staple is delicious on its own — especially if you pick the right one — with a little extra effort, it’s easily transformed into a memorable dish or snack.
Here are five ways to use watermelon creatively, without a step-by-step recipe. All you need to execute each is a sharp knife, a large cutting board, and a few ingredients you likely have in your pantry.
If you’re firing up the grill (or grill pan) for steaks or BBQ chicken, consider tossing a few slices of watermelon on before or after. A quick turn on a hot grate will caramelize the fruit while adding subtle smokiness.
You can grill rind-on slices plain, but brushing on a simple dressing with a bit of sweetener will enhance the sear and the flavor. Try whisking one part lime or lemon juice with one part honey and a dash of cayenne or a handful of chopped mint. One part olive oil, one part honey, and a splash of balsamic vinegar works well, too. Experiment with sweetness and flavors by swapping sugar or maple syrup for the honey. Be sure to add a pinch of salt to either dressing.
Cut the watermelon into one-inch rounds and put them on a hot grill. The fruit only needs two to three minutes per side. Brush the dressing on as it grills — the additional sugar will deepen the char.
Serve grilled watermelon on its own, or pair it with feta or a dollop of tangy Greek yogurt. For a dessert-like take, whisk cinnamon or another baking spice into the dressing, then top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
Consider this a margarita on a stick. Buy a box of wooden popsicle sticks, available at craft shops or in the craft section of most big-box stores. You’ll also need tequila, a lime, sea salt, and, of course, a whole watermelon.
Cut the watermelon into one-inch rounds, then slice each round into triangles. Create small slits for popsicle sticks in the watermelon rind by inserting a paring knife (blade parallel to the cutting board) into the center of each slice. In a bowl or a plastic bag, combine the watermelon wedges with 1/2 ounce of tequila per slice. Add the juice of one lime, then stir or shake. Let soak for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the liquid has been mostly absorbed.
Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Insert the popsicle sticks into the watermelon slices. Place the pops on the baking sheet, then sprinkle with sea salt. Place the baking sheets in the freezer until the watermelon is frozen, about three hours.
For a mojito version, swap the tequila with white rum that has been muddled with mint leaves. The fruit will only absorb so much liquid, so experiment with adding more or less alcohol to figure out the best proportion.
Don’t think twice about downing three or four slices of this “pizza” — made with toppings that are just as fresh and light as the base.
Consider the following combinations, all of which pair well with a dash of salt:
- Toasted coconut flakes, honey, lime, blueberries
- Sliced cucumber, feta, and mint
- Arugula, balsamic reduction, goat cheese
- Raspberries, pistachios, honey
- Toasted coconut flakes, dash of curry powder
- Sliced strawberries, mint, goat cheese
- Sliced peaches, basil, feta
- Toasted pumpkin seeds, blackberries, dash of cayenne, honey
Assemble your toppings, then cut the fruit, rind intact, into one-inch rounds. (To help your toppings stick, play around with whipped cream or yogurt to create a “sauce.”) Sprinkle the toppings over the watermelon, then slice each round into triangles.
This one-ingredient trick quickly adds pizzazz to a glass of sparkling water or vodka tonic. Remove the rind of the watermelon, then cut the flesh into one-inch cubes and place them in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Place in the freezer for about two hours. Once frozen, use immediately or transfer to a sealable bag and keep in the freezer.
For a variation, soak the watermelon in lime juice whisked with a drizzle of honey, or puree the fruit in a blender with fresh mint and freeze the liquid in ice cube trays. The cubes also work well for chilling mint tea, sangria, champagne, and punch.
Decorate bite-sized watermelon rounds as you would cupcakes, and fruit for dessert becomes much more decadent.
To make these “cupcakes,” remove the rind of a watermelon and cut the fruit into two-inch rounds. Then, use the mouth of a glass to cut out a squat cylinder from each round (if your glass isn’t heavy enough, use paring knife to trace the circle).
Place the small rounds on a plate. (If you want to get extra cute, put them in aluminum cupcake liners.) Then, decide what type of icing you want: whipped cream or coconut cream sweetened with a little sugar and vanilla, or cream cheese- or a mascarpone-based frosting (slightly more complicated but deliciously tangy). Smear or pipe icing on top of the watermelon, then sprinkle with toppings of your choice. Ideas to consider include mini dark chocolate chips, blueberries, grated coconut, honey, chocolate sprinkles, and raspberries.