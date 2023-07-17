Wawa gets into the pizza game, again

You probably won’t find it in your local Wawa yet, but Philly’s favorite convenience store chain is getting into the pizza game. The dinnertime offering quietly debuted earlier this summer at select stores, and should be available in all locations in the coming weeks, a Wawa spokesperson said.

The Cherry Hill Courier-Post first reported the arrival of Wawa pizza, which is available in 14- and 16-inch pies with a variety of toppings, including plain, pepperoni, sausage, and veggie. They can be ordered via the Wawa app or the store’s touch-screen system, though there was a 20-minute wait for in-store turnaround, according to the Courier-Post. It’s offered starting at 4 p.m. and as late 3 a.m. where available.

This isn’t the first time Wawa has attempted pizza. In the mid-90s, the Delaware County-based company co-branded with various national brands, including Pizza Hut; the experiment didn’t pan out and pizza was taken off the menu (as was Taco Bell). Then, in 2014, Wawa rolled out deep-dish foccacia pizza in all stores; the 7½-inch pies came in plain, pepperoni, veggie, buffalo chicken, and bacon-jalapeño popper. It was discontinued without fanfare, having received less than favorable reviews.

Maybe third time’s the charm.

Wawa’s repertoire has expanded in recent years. In 2020, it invited media to Media to sample pot roast, braised chicken, Angus burgers, pasta, rotisserie chicken, and kids’ meals as a part of “dinner vision,” an expansion of its prepared-food and made-to-order menus. Not all of those options have stood the test of time, but Wawa does continue to offer burgers, fries, pulled pork sandwiches, garlic knots, and “dinner salads.”

Can’t wait to try a Wawa pie? The company lists 54 participating stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, and Florida on its website. Philadelphia Wawas are evaporating these days, but four Philadelphia stores — at 3300 Market St., 6800 Rising Sun Ave., 2535 Aramingo Ave., and 2600 Grant Ave. — are included in the soft launch, as are stores in King of Prussia, Media, Ridley Park, Doylestown, Coatesville, and Pottstown.