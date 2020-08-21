The pot roast, braised chicken (both of which are $7.99 with two sides), and 1/3-pound Angus burger ($4.99) were all highlights of the tasting, each proving more flavorful and tender than I was expecting (though I did go in with low expectations after my colleague panned the burger earlier this year). On a scale of one to five Wally Gooses (or is it geese?), I give all these items a solid 3.5 (that’s three full Wallys and a Wally rump).