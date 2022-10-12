Three Philadelphia restaurant giants — Stephen Starr, Marc Vetri, and Jose Garces — will be part of the action starting this season on the club level of the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

The club level’s $50 million improvements is part of $350 million in renovations that will be unveiled to the public Thursday, Oct. 13 in time for the launch of the Flyers’ and Sixers’ preseasons. Besides the food, there are a huge 4K scoreboard system and a ventilation system that replaces all the air in the building every 30 minutes.

Starr, Vetri, and Garces are working with Aramark Sports & Entertainment, the arena’s concessionaire. Starr’s contribution is a high-end tavern called Adrian — fittingly named after Talia Shire’s character in Rocky — a 300-seat restaurant that overlooks the arena floor. It previously was The Grille. David Rockwell, a frequent Starr collaborator, designed it with deep-red banquettes and photos of iconic Philadelphia sports events and arena performers over the years. Menu includes a 48-ounce steak, jumbo prawns, French onion soup, and Caesar salads; prices were not available Tuesday.

Vetri’s game is pizza, familiar territory. Vetri and business partner Jeff Benjamin founded the Pizzeria Vetri brand in 2013, selling it two years later to Urban Outfitters, which continues to operate it.

With Vetri’s name no longer his, Vetri’s chief of staff, Carolyn Satlow, coined the stand’s name, MVP — which borrows his initials for a sports pun. MVP replaces The Bistro, a stand on the 11th Street side.

According to a taste-test Tuesday, the pizza is a sturdy Neapolitan style, served as a 10-inch personal size ($14-$14.75), plus a 16-incher for the suites. A roast pork calzone ($15) and drinks round out the opening menu.

On the level’s Broad Street side, chef Jose Garces is fronting Garces Eats, serving dishes inspired by his restaurants. Village Whiskey’s burgers ($13.99 and $16.99), chicken sandwich ($13.99), duck-fat fries ($7.99), wings, and Cobb salad ($12.99) are up first. He also has a stand on the concourse for Buena, his expanding taqueria chain.

The club level also has a premium seating entrance and lobby, a new terrace, new seating options, and themed whiskey and tequila bars. The bar on the 11th Street side is called Chamberlain’s, in honor of Philadelphia-born basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain, while the one on the Broad Street side is Clarkie’s, after the Flyers’ Bob Clarke. Cool feature: The bar tops change to reflect the sports being played that day — hardwood or ice.

Garces Eats and MVP are accessible by those with club and suite tickets. Adrian will be accessible by all in the club and suite levels, as well as in Liberty Lofts and Revolutionary Row on the balcony level. Season ticket members with seats elsewhere will have the option for an add-on to their membership, an Aramark spokesperson said.

The level now has 1,585 seats in various options, starting at $166 per game. The Club Premier seats, closest to the action, offers in-seat service from any food and beverage location in the arena. Each ticket comes with $30 in loaded value that can be used for food, beverage, or merchandise throughout the arena.

The new Loge seating has the intimacy of a suite and the amenities of club seating, plus $30 in loaded value for food, beverages, and merchandise, a ledge to support dining and drinks, and USB ports.

Both Club Premier and Loge seating are sold out for this season.

Club Select seats also have a loaded value for food, beverages, and merchandise and give access to the club level chef dining options.