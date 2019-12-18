The Burkes, including Daniel’s little sister, Sadie, born in New York, returned to Philly in 2014 and rebuilt their life in Graduate Hospital. Burke remained mostly in the shallow end of the restaurant industry: catering for old clients, doing a summer at Morgan’s Pier, consulting at Tredici and Pizzeria Felici, developing the menu and running the kitchen during Yards’ first year at the Spring Garden location, teaching in Drexel’s culinary program. Safe jobs. Stable jobs. Jobs with weekends off so he could coach Daniel’s baseball team and surf with 6-year-old Sadie down the Shore. Jobs that were unfulfilling creatively and kept him out of the conversation about Philly’s best chefs and restaurants.