Since June of 2020, Philadelphia sanitation worker Terrill Haigler has amassed an audience of more than 23,000 followers on Instagram, where he’s better known as “Ya Fav Trashman.” His following was built on behind-the-scenes looks at the sanitation team’s day-to-day, but Haigler’s big heart and his dedication to Philadelphians is threaded through his posts, too. He’s already used his outsized online presence for good causes — raising thousands for personal protective equipment, hosting a food drive for frontline workers, organizing community cleanups — and this month, he’s spotlighting four Black-owned restaurants on his account.
Why restaurants? “I’m a foodie. I’m a big foodie,” Haigler says. “I just want to help restaurant owners recover ... and I think letting the community know where good food is is a good thing.”
But another part of his agenda is to raise funds for a voter registration and education drive focused on the city’s 2021 judicial elections, the primaries for which take place in May. The emphasis on a lower-profile race is purposeful on his part, because lesser-known elected officials often have a big impact on residents’ lives, he says.
“As an example, if you elect somebody who cares about the trash build-up, when the trash starts getting [picked] up, you feel like your voice was heard. And when you start to feel like your voice is heard, it can shift your perspective on how you treat your community,” he says. “People in Philadelphia really don’t know how much power they have as voters.”
Haigler hopes to raise enough to print and distribute pamphlets and host symposiums. The overall goal: Get a million Philadelphians to vote come November.
The first step in his plan is to feature four restaurants on Instagram in February, with each donating 20% of proceeds from select days to the drive. He’ll ask each spot’s owner to join him on Instagram Live beforehand. (Be sure to mention Ya Fav Trashman when ordering, whether online or in person.)
The month-long campaign kicks off tomorrow with Ooh Lala Salads, near 13th Street and Girard Avenue. The shop’s mission is to provide healthy meals to the neighborhood. It’s owned by Loretta Bullock, a close friend of Haigler’s late mom, Jeannette; he’s known Bullock all his life as Aunt Lala.
Bullock specializes in salads chock-full of fresh vegetables and grilled proteins, but Haigler has a soft spot for his mom’s custom order: a teriyaki shrimp and salmon wrap. He’s asking Bullock to offer it as the “Netti Net” special.
“And you can add avocados and eggs and spinach on a wheat or spinach wrap. It’s aah-mazing,” Haigler says. Ooh LaLa will donate 20% of proceeds from sales on its entire menu between Feb. 5-7.
Bella Vista soul food restaurant Frannie Nick’s takes the stage the following weekend. Chef Ilisha Sampson moved into the Eighth Street space, formerly occupied by Acadia, last year and has been steadily serving up meatloaf sandwiches, Spanish Harlem fries, banana pudding, and her trademark potato chip cookies through the pandemic.
Haigler admits Frannie Nick’s was recently recommended to him by a good friend who promised: “If you don’t like this food, I will give you money for the campaign myself.” He’s planning to order the cheesesteak rolls and shrimp alfredo, at his friend’s urging. Frannie Nick’s will donate proceeds from its entire menu between Feb. 11-13.
On Feb. 18-20, Haigler is teaming up with Deborah Bradley of Simply Blessed Cakes. The West Philly bakery produces custom cakes and cupcakes, often in elaborate 3-D designs. Bradley has crafted cakes in themes you might expect (Sesame Street, Mickey Mouse, Alice in Wonderland) and some you might not (money bags, pizza, the horror movie It). Lemon, strawberry, Oreo, vanilla, and banana are a handful of standard flavors, but Haigler’s favorite is her strawberry crunch cake. To order, text 610-553-5211 or email simplyblessedcakes@outlook.com.
Finally, from Feb. 26-28, Haigler’s friend chef Jeff Presley of Birdie’s Biscuits will offer a gourmet chicken and biscuits special. A Culinary Institute of America grad, Presley runs a West Philly-based catering service and has been a regular presence at the Reading Terminal Market in previous years. More recently, he’s popped up at Cherry Street Pier and Audrey Claire Cook. Order ahead of time via Instagram DM (@birdies_biscuits) or online at birdiesbiscuits.com.
Presley’s shaved-butter and buttermilk biscuits come topped with honey butter and sea salt, flavored with Wisconsin cheddar and fresh herbs, or sandwiched with spiced apples or peaches. But Haigler isn’t too particular when it comes to Presley’s cooking. “I’ll eat anything that Jeff makes,” he says. “Jeff can make me a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and I’ll eat it.”
Look out for Haigler’s Instagram Live collaborations on @_yafavtrashman.