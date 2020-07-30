View this post on Instagram

Still out here doing OT and I come up on this, you guys have no idea how much this means to us. It’s the little things like this that makes it a little easier to get up and come to work. Don’t know who this is but THANK YOU‼️‼️ It had 6 ice cold waters in it. I really mean it when I say “We are all in this together” 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾#yafavtrashman #phillysanitation #phillystreets #sanitationlife #sanitaionworkers #cleanphilly #humbled #greatful #community #philadelphia #thankful #sanitationmatter