All the cool kids want to be in Kensington, it seems, and now Zavino, the trattoria that started a decade ago on then-sleepy 13th Street in Center City, has a fourth location in the works, at Second and Master Streets.
Greg Dodge has signed a lease for a two-story Zavino at 1361 N. Second St., which last was Liquid Room and for many years a shoot-and-a-beer called El Presidente. He said he expected to open next spring.
Menu will mix Zavino’s classics with dishes from Tredici, another restaurant he owns across from Zavino at 13th and Sansom Streets.
The pizza scene nearby has been exploding, with Pizzeria Beddia, Pizzeria Shackamaxon, and Trios drawing crowds, as well as takeout stalwart El Greco up the street. ReAnimator Coffee is also working on a pizza concept at its location a block away, at Third and Master Streets, up for this winter.
Dodge said he was impressed by Kensington’s growth, especially among young families, and he said this location would be roomy enough for strollers and would include outside dining. Design by Boxwood Architects will include whitewashed brick walls and wooden slats on the ceilings and walls.
Dodge has been on a roll lately, having opened Zagafen in Merion Station and The Refectory in Villanova. An Enoteca Tredici in Downingtown is in the pipeline. Locally, he also has a Zavino at 3200 Chestnut St. and an Enoteca Tredici in Bryn Mawr.