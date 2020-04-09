The Jarretts of Drexel Hill

The child: Jace Jarrett, 4

Age at diagnosis: 15 months

Meet the family: Mom Kimberley, 34; dad Julian, 30; brother Jaxn, 20 months

Fun fact: Jace has his father’s sweet tooth, so there are always mini-cupcakes in the kitchen for a special treat. Kids with diabetes can have small servings of sweets if an appropriate dose of insulin comes with it.

Biggest challenge: Through Medicaid (even families with private insurance often qualify for aid when children are seriously ill), Jace is eligible for a private duty nurse to accompany him to school. But when the nurse can’t make it, Jace sometimes can’t go to school.

Best hack: Flexible work schedules. Kim works from home, which makes it easier to get to medical appointments and even go to school with Jace if a nurse isn’t available — provided someone can care for Jaxn, an extra challenge since Julian started an office job.