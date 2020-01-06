Clearly, abortion coverage is not the norm under the ACA. And federal funding of abortion has been illegal under the Hyde Amendment since 1976. Nonetheless, abortion foes wanted to make sure that the ACA would not cover abortion through tax breaks and subsidies, so from the start, the law included a requirement that insurers itemize abortion coverage separately and segregate consumers’ payments for that coverage from premiums for other health services. (Plans have to charge consumers at least $1 a month for abortion coverage.)