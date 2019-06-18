Affirmative action in higher education first stirred national debate in the 60s and 70s. But it has come to the forefront again in recent years, as Harvard University faces a lawsuit claiming it discriminates against Asian Americans and a widespread college admissions scandal revealed that wealthy parents falsified students’ test scores and paid to get them into elite universities. Both events have rekindled the contentious debate around the fairness of college admissions and how it contributes to the rising economic inequality in America.