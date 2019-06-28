Although the city health department said air tests following the fire show no immediate cause of alarm for workers at the refinery or residents nearby, many are skeptical. The refinery has long been the single biggest polluter in the city, and in 2017, the NAACP and Clean Air Task Force issued a joint report that singled out refineries as having an outsize impact on African American communities regarding air quality. Of all metro areas in the United States, Philadelphia had the eighth highest number of asthma attacks for African American children.