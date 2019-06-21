Philadelphia city officials say air testing taken on site of Friday morning’s refinery fire in South Philadelphia show no immediate cause for alarm.
“Preliminary testing both at the site of the refinery and in the adjacent community has shown no ambient carbon monoxide, hydrocarbobutanens (combustibles), or hydrogen sulfide,” James Garrow, spokesperson for the health department, said in a statement.
The initial tests did not point to any immediate public health danger to the communities around the fire, Garrow said. The city is not recommending any evacuations or shelter in place.
Garrow said the city took air quality samples both up- and downwind of the refinery. The samples were taken to the city’s Air Management Service Laboratory and are currently being tested for the presence of pollutants. The results will be made available when testing is complete, he said.
The testing was prompted by an explosion of a tank at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) refining complex on Passyunk Avenue. The early morning blasts and resulting fire woke Philadelphia neighbors, and residents from as far away as Deptford, Gloucester County, reported their houses shook.
Cosmo Servidio, regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic region, said the federal agency dispatched a team of emergency responders, including scientists, to the site early in the morning. But he had no other information.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s emergency response team was on site and monitoring the situation, said Elizabeth Rementer, a spokesperson for the department. She said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency was ready to help, but was not yet needed since Philadelphia officials had been able to handle the situation.
Peter DeCarlo, an associate professor of environmental engineering at Drexel University, said the black smoke emitted during the fire, which is now under control, caught his eye. DeCarlo specializes in outdoor air quality and pollution.
“Anytime you can see a black smoke plume from a fire, you know there’s pollution involved,” DeCarlo said.
He explained the black color likely indicates there’s carbon being emitted, the product of an incomplete combustion process. The fire started after a leak in an alkylation unit triggered explosions, shutting a section of the refinery. Initially, it was believed butane was burning, but PES said in a statement they now believe it was mostly propane.
DeCarlo said butane or other fuels that don’t burn completely can produce pollutants that can post health concerns, he said.
Larry Hajna, spokesperson for the New Jersey DEP, said there were no known impacts in the state from the fire as of 10:30 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Staff writer Wendy Ruderman contributed to this report.