Philadelphia-native Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars Sunday for making a joke about the bald head of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.

Pinkett Smith, 50, has not said exactly what form of the hair-loss condition she has, but has talked openly about her experience with alopecia, including posting videos showing hairless spots on her head. She began shaving her head in 2021 when problem spots became harder to hide, she said.

Millions of people in the United States experience alopecia-related hair loss, and it can affect everyone differently. Here’s what to know:

What is alopecia?

Alopecia is a group of autoimmune disorders in which the body’s immune system attacks the hair follicles, causing hair loss. Alopecia areata causes patchy hair loss on the head. Other forms of alopecia areata include alopecia totalis (total hair loss on the head) and alopecia universalis (complete hair loss on the head, face, and body), according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. The hair follicles are not permanently damaged, so hair often regrows. The causes of alopecia are unclear.

Androgenetic alopecia, meanwhile, is a genetic disorder that most commonly begins after age 50, though it can occur among children. Also known as male or female pattern baldness, this type of alopecia causes receding hairlines among men and thinning hair among women.

What are the symptoms of alopecia areata?

The signature sign of alopecia is hair loss. The condition can cause hair loss anywhere on the body, though many people notice something is wrong because they develop coin-sized bald patches on their scalp. People may also experience issues with their nails, such as dents, ridges, and brittleness. Because of the change in appearance caused by the disease, alopecia can contribute to depression.

Who gets alopecia areata?

People most often develop alopecia areata as children or teenagers, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Some may experience a cycle of hair loss and regrowth their entire lives, while others may see their hair grow back and never fall out again.

How is alopecia areata treated?

Alopecia areata is often treated with injections of steroids that can suppress the immune system response that caused the attack on hair follicles, allowing hair to regrow. Some dermatologists, including those at Yale Medicine, are exploring off-label use of medications designed for other autoimmune conditions — such as rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz — to treat alopecia. Mild cases may resolve without treatment.