He threaded a tiny needle through Suero’s right femoral artery, up toward her belly button and then down into the left femoral artery. The wire it pulled would serve as a guide for a small catheter and another wire that would act like a train track for the other engineering wonders that would travel into the blocked vessel, a branch of the femoral artery about a fifth of an inch in diameter. With the catheter and wire, Choi poked his way through the gunk, a collection of plaque he said was rubbery with a hard surface, a bit like an M&M stuffed with a Tootsie Roll. Once he bored a tunnel, he used a tiny balloon inflated with water to push the artery open.