Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic will share its new CEO with a Trinity system in Maryland

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, which has four hospitals in the Philadelphia region, will share its new CEO with a Trinity system in Maryland, corporate parent Trinity Health announced Thursday.

Andre “Dre” A. Boyd Sr. will succeed Jim Woodward as CEO of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic on Jan. 6. At the same time, Boyd will take over as CEO of Trinity’s Holy Cross Health, which has two hospitals in the Washington D.C. metro area.

Boyd most recently worked as chief operating officer of Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati, a system with two hospital campuses and $1.3 billion in annual revenue.

Trinity owns St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Nazareth Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, and St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington. Woodward announced his plan to retire in April.

Holy Cross had $654.7 million in revenue in fiscal 2023, and an operating loss of $12.4 million. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic’s operating loss was $79.8 million on $1.05 billion in revenue during the same period.