Ever had one of those moments when a stressful thought creeps into your mind and suddenly you can’t think of anything else?

For some, anxiety is fleeting and part of everyday life. But for those with an anxiety disorder, persistent feelings of fear, dread or uneasiness about something in the future can be debilitating.

“Grounding” is a mindfulness technique that could quickly re-center your thoughts when you feel anxious.

These simple exercises can remind you that “I’m right here, right now. I am safe,” said Kelly Gilrain, the director of psychological services and behavioral medicine at Cooper University Health Care.

They’re not intended to replace professional help from a therapist, but grounding exercises can be useful in a pinch.

This one, called the “5-4-3-2-1 strategy,” relies on the five senses.

Five

Identify five things you can see — anything around you.

Four

Focus on four things you can feel, such as your soft sweater or a hard table.

Three

Think about three things you can hear — traffic, office chatter, a noisy heater.

Two

What are two things you can smell?

One

Finally, focus on one thing that you can taste.

