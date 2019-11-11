At one table, Sharon Browning, 68, asked for Roberta Darlene Knox’s story while Donald Marshall, 80, listened. He wasn’t planning to tell a story. Knox, 66, had proudly worked in nursing homes for decades. She had always known, she said, that she wanted to help people. Her face lit up as she talked about her former patients, and Browning listened delightedly. “I just like what I’m doing," Knox said, still speaking in present tense though she retired in 2015. “I crack jokes. I bring music into the rooms. I raise their spirits. It makes me happy.”