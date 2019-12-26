According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly six million women in the United States use oral contraceptives, making it one of the most popular birth control methods. But oral contraceptive use among women ages 15-44 dropped from 15.9% between 2011 and 2015 to 13.9% between 2015 and 2017, while other methods of birth control, such as female sterilization, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and contraceptive implants became more widespread. Male sterilization, equally effective and less invasive, is used as a contraceptive by only about a third of married or in-union women ages 15 to 45, according to the United Nations.