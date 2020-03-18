Eva Larouche-Lebel

Cardiac maps of Sophie's right heart chamber, acquired with the CARTO 3-dimensional electroanatomic mapping system, integrated with an intracardiac ultrasound image. The catheter can be seen in the right ventricular chamber, which, along with intracardiac ultrasound imaging, is used to create a 3D image of the cardiac anatomy. Using this technology, the team was able to identify the regions where Sophie’s arrhythmias originated and then target with radiofrequency ablation energy (tissue heating) to eliminate them (red dots).