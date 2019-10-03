It is part of a broader group of conditions called neural-tube defects, defined as a failure of the spinal column to close somewhere along its length. If the opening is near the bottom, the child will have spina bifida, most often meaning partial paralysis. If the opening is near the top, the result is usually anencephaly, in which most of the brain is missing. Collectively, these conditions occur in 5 out of 10,000 live births.