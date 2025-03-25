Tower Health sold shuttered Brandywine Hospital campus to Regal Builders for development

Tower Health sold the campus of its shuttered Brandywine Hospital in western Chester County to Regal Builders for an undisclosed price, the Berks County nonprofit health system said Tuesday.

Regal Builders, based in Dover, Del., said it didn’t have anything to share yet about its plans for the 67-acre property in Caln Township. The campus is located near the Route 30 bypass a few miles north of Coatesville.

Brandywine was one of five hospitals Tower Health acquired from Community Health Systems Inc. in 2017. Tower closed the hospital in early 2022 amid steep losses from that acquisition and COVID-19. It also closed Jennersville Hospital, another of the former CHS facilities in Chester County. ChristianaCare acquired that property in West Grove and is turning it into a micro-hospital.

Tower had a preliminary agreement in 2023 to sell the Brandywine campus to the University of Pennsylvania Health System, but Penn did not go through with it because the property was not suitable for its construction plans.

Phoenixville and Pottstown Hospitals are Tower’s only remaining acute-care facilities from the CHS deal, after the sale of Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia in 2023 to a group led by Temple University Health System. Its flagship facility remains Reading Hospital in West Reading. It also owns St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in a joint venture with Drexel University.