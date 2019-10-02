Twenty-five years ago, there was much we did not know and a limited ability to detect, prevent, and treat BRCA-related cancer. We have made so much progress but we need to continue pushing forward. We need to keep having the sometimes difficult conversations with our family members to understand our family history and our individual risks. The medical community needs to do more to identify and remove barriers to access. And in the lab, we need support to continue breaking ground with innovative research. From all sides, we need to do more in order to lessen the impact of BRCA mutations. But, at the same time, because of the immense amount of progress of these past 25 years, I am incredibly hopefully for the next 25.