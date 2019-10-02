Beyonce’s dad, Mathew Knowles, has breast cancer driven by a mutation in the BRCA2 gene.
In an interview that aired on Wednesday’s Good Morning America, he talked to host Michael Strahan about being part of the one percent of men to have a cancer that is thought of as a woman’s disease.
“I am going to get the second breast removed in January, because I want to do anything I can to reduce the risk,” he said on the show. “We use the words ‘cancer-free,’ but medically there’s no such thing as ‘cancer-free.’ There’s always a risk ... my kids have a 50 to 70 percent chance of getting the BRCA mutation and breast cancer. That’s male or female. We used to think this was only an issue for women, but this is male or female.”
He also discussed a painful reality: people who carry a defective BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene have a 50-50 chance of passing the mutation on to their children.
“The first call was to my family, that was the very first call. Because this is genetics,” he said. “It also means my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk, even my grand kids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should. They went and got the test," said Knowles, 67.
Knowles’ diagnosis comes at a time when researchers have made great strides in understanding the BRCA genes, says oncologist Susan M. Domchek, executive director of the Basser Center for BRCA at the University of Pennsylvania’s Abramson Cancer Center. The milestone discovery of the BRCA1 gene was 25 years ago, with BRCA2 cloned soon after that.
“From understanding the way BRCA1 works in the cell, to FDA approved therapies for BRCA1/ mutation-associated breast and ovarian cancers, researchers and clinicians have translated research into information which can improve lives,” she wrote in an column for the Inquirer.
Still, she noted, minority groups are “vastly under-tested” for the inherited mutations.
The diagnosis of Knowles, a businessman who once managed his famous daughter’s career, may help change that.