Gabrielle “Gigi” Benzio, a 20-year-old art history major at Temple, signed up for the in-person version of the program because she had loved a program at her high school in Doylestown that paired students and people with dementia for art projects. Her first matches fell through, so she is now chatting on Zoom weekly with Ellen Staller, a 70-year-old Philadelphia woman with multiple health problems. Staller had no interest in doing art together, but enjoys talking. Benzio suggested a kind of show-and-tell where Staller discusses favorite belongings. She also likes offering advice to the younger woman. Mostly, Benzio said, Staller tells her to cherish the people in her life and enjoy her youth. Staller likes to hear what Benzio is up to. “Her life doesn’t change too much,” Benzio said.