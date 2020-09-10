Her days are punctuated aggressively with interruptions. There are many bathroom breaks to supervise. She delivers meals. She does the laundry. Her mom is upset because she “wants to go home.” She gives her mom a shower. She takes a shower of her own, all the while watching the monitor. The Wi-Fi fails, so she has to get out and restart it, then finish the shower. She gives her mom eye drops for Sjogren’s syndrome and nasal spray for vertigo. She makes the bed with fresh sheets and changes TV channels. They talk or watch together. She snatches conversations with her daughter and husband. She makes separate dinners for her mother, who has gotten finicky about food, and the rest of the family.