A deadly drug-resistant bacteria is linked to recalled eye drops. Here is what to know.

Three people died and four had an eyeball surgically removed because of an outbreak of a rare bacteria that is linked to imported eye drops, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

The culprit behind the outbreak is a rare, extensively drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Patients were reported in 16 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Inquirer spoke to two Philadelphia ophthalmologists about the outbreak.

What is Pseudomonas aeruginosa?

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is type of bacteria that ophthalmologists encounter when treating infections of the cornea, the clear layer that covers the eye, said Beeran Meghpara, a cornea specialist at Wills Eye Hospital. These infections typically arise when people sleep with their contact lenses or don’t use the proper cleaning solutions. They are fairly common and treatable.

The current outbreak is related to a particularly problematic strain of the bacteria.

“It can spread very quickly and the antibiotics that we normally use to treat these infection, they’re not working as well or maybe not working at all,” Meghpara said.

Still, the ophthalmologist noted, the cases are rare and most eye infection are resolved without lasting damage.

How many people got sick or died from the eye drops?

The CDC reported that 68 people in 16 states — including Pennsylvania and New Jersey — have been infected with the rare strain of Pseudomona, as of March 14. Of those, 37 people were part of clusters of cases in four health-care facilities. The CDC’s investigation into the eye drops has been ongoing since late January.

Three people have died, eight lost their vision, and four had an eyeball removed surgically.

The CDC did not include information about where in the states the cases occurred or their outcomes. There have been no cases at Wills Eye, according to Julia Haller, the hospital’s ophthalmologist-in-chief.

Which eye drop brands have been recalled?

The FDA warned consumers not to buy or use EzriCare Artificial Tears, Delsam Pharma’s Artificial, and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Eye Ointment because of concerns of the possible contamination by the dangerous bacteria. Global Pharma, an India based importer, agreed to voluntarily recall these over-the-counter products.

“Actually, I’ve never heard of these kind of eyedrops,” Haller said.

The CDC noted that patients reported having used over 10 different brands of eye drops, and some used multiple products. No other brands have been named.

Separately, the FDA announced earlier this month that Phoenix based pharmaceutical company Pharmedica USA LLC has voluntary agreed to recall two lots of Purely Soothing drops due an issue unrelated to Pseudomonas. The drops were non-sterile but the company did not receive reports of any illness related to the product.

What are the symptoms of Pseudomonas aeruginosa?

The symptoms of eye infection according to the CDC are:

Yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye Eye pain or discomfort Eye or eyelid redness A feeling that there is something in your eye Sensitivity to light Blurry vision

“If there’s a change in vision, that’s definitely a warning sign that the person should be seen by an eye doctor,” Meghpara said.