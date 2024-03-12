Cencora, a massive pharma distributor based in Conshohocken, announces CEO succession plan

Cencora, which is among the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the United States, has selected Robert P. Mauch to succeed Steven Collis as CEO of the Conshohocken company. The change is effective Oct. 1.

Under Collis’s leadership since 2011, Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen) has increased its annual revenue to $262 billion from $80 billion, and the number employees grew to 46,000 from 10,000. Collis will become executive chairman of the company’s board.

Mauch has been with Cencora since 2007 when Cencora bought Xcenda, a consulting firm founded by Mauch, for $25 million.