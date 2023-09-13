Most Philly-area nonprofit health system CEOs made more than $1 million in 2021

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia CEO Madeline Bell was the top-paid executive in The Inquirer’s review of pay at 13 Philadelphia-area nonprofit health systems. The bulk of her $7.7 million total came from a $5.6 million bonus.

Bell’s bonus, which included one-year and three-year awards, was about the same as the next five highest bonuses combined.

CHOP called Bell a “model leader” since she became CEO in 2015.

Health system executive compensation — including packages far smaller than Bell’s — is in the spotlight this year in Pennsylvania after Commonwealth Court rulings in February that hospitals don’t qualify for property-tax exemptions if they tie too much executive pay to financial performance.

Here’s how local health care execs’ compensation packages compare to Bell’s.

