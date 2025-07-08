Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia adds ChristianaCare to network of affiliates

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is adding Delaware’s ChristianaCare to its network of affiliated health systems, the two nonprofit healthcare providers said Tuesday. The agreement is expected to take effect next spring.

The goal is to increase access to pediatric specialty care in markets served by ChristianaCare, which is Delaware’s largest health system. Specialties cited in a news release include cardiology, neurology, radiology, ophthalmology, and genetics.

Historically, ChristianaCare has collaborated with Nemours Children’s Health in pediatrics, but has not had a comprehensive affiliation like the one it is entering into with CHOP, ChristianaCare said in a statement. Nemours has hospitals in Wilmington and Orlando, Fla.

ChristianaCare’s Delaware hospitals are in Newark and Wilmington. It also owns a hospital in Elkton, Md. The health system has been expanding in Southeastern Pennsylvania in recent years, including plans for three micro-hospitals in Chester and Delaware Counties.

In May, ChristianaCare won a bankruptcy auction that will allow it to step into Crozer Health’s leases at buildings in Broomall, Glen Mills, Media, and Havertown. The medical offices offer outpatient surgery and imaging services, in addition to specialty care, such as gastroenterology and oncology.

CHOP’s affiliation with ChristianaCare will extend it’s reach south of Philadelphia. In 2023, CHOP replaced Nemours as Main Line Health’s pediatric partner in Philadelphia’s western suburbs.

CHOP also has an affiliation with Lehigh Valley Health Network to the north. In New Jersey, CHOP has affiliations with Virtua in Voorhees and Mount Holly and with AtlantiCare in Atlantic City.