Main Line Health is partnering with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to deliver pediatric care at its suburban facilities. The agreement announced earlier this week ends its 25-year relationship with Nemours Children’s Health in Wilmington for pediatric services.

Starting next month, CHOP doctors and advanced practice providers will care for pediatric patients at the neonatal intensive care units at Main Line Health’s four acute care hospitals: Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital, and Riddle Hospital, as well as at Bryn Mawr Hospital’s inpatient pediatric unit and emergency department. The pediatric nursing and ancillary staff currently employed with Main Line Health hospitals will remain in place, under the agreement terms.

“Nemours has been a valued partner of Main Line Health for 25 years; providing excellent care to our pediatric community,” Main Line Health CEO Jack Lynch said in a statement Tuesday. “Now, we look forward to a long and collaborative relationship with CHOP in delivering comprehensive and convenient pediatric care, programs and services to our youngest patients and families everywhere.”

» READ MORE: CHOP's new bird-proofed skyscraper will focus on vaccine and genetics research

CHOP, one of the largest children’s hospitals in the nation, and Main Line Health already started to work together in April, when CHOP doctors began to provide complex ophthalmic care for premature babies at all four Main Line Health hospitals’ NICUs.

In May, CHOP expanded care at Main Line Health to include neonatal and pediatric cardiovascular services, including cardiology consultation, echocardiography and EKG interpretation.

“We are delighted to embark on this affiliation with Main Line Health, which will allow us to provide families with the best of both of our organizations,” CHOP CEO and President Madeline Bell said in a news release. “We look forward to working together to advance pediatric patient care.”

In addition to providing around-the-clock coverage at all four Main Line Health hospitals’ NICU, CHOP will provide:

24-hour, seven-day coverage of the pediatric unit at Bryn Mawr Hospital

Pediatric coverage at Bryn Mawr Hospital’s emergency department

Neuro-pediatric services, including EEG interpretation and continuous monitoring

Surgical consultation and bedside procedures for the Level III NICU’s at Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood.

CHOP also plans this fall to open an outpatient specialty care center on the Bryn Mawr Hospital campus. The center will include 14 patient care rooms for cardiology, fetal heart, neurology, gastroenterology and endocrinology specialty care.