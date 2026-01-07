S&P downgraded ChristianaCare’s credit rating

ChristianaCare, Delaware’s largest health system, received a one-notch credit-rating downgrade from Standard & Poor’s, to ‘AA’ from ‘AA+’.

S&P attributed the downgrade of nonprofit health system’s rating to inconsistent operating performance in recent years and the planned addition of $350 million in debt early this year though a bond offering, according to a report Tuesday.

Advertisement

In the year ended June 30, 2025, ChristianaCare’s financial results were weaker than expected because of low surgical volume related to physician turnover, S&P said. Another factor was higher-than-anticipated medical malpractice reserves, S&P said.

One of ChrisitianaCare’s financial strengths is that it typically gets half of its revenue from private insurers, which pay higher rates and are more profitable than Medicare and Medicaid, S&P noted.

Despite its strong financial condition, ChristianaCare has a relatively small service area, given its concentration in northern Delaware, compared to other health systems with ‘AA’ ratings, S&P said. If ChristianaCare’s expansion into Southeastern Pennsylvania is successful, it would help alleviate that problem, the agency said.

ChristianaCare opened a micro-hospital in western Chester County last summer and is building a second one in Aston, Delaware County. It also has plans to put one in Springfield Township. In addition, ChristianaCare spent $50 million to step into the leases that the bankrupt Crozer Health had at five outpatient facilities in Broomall, Glen Mills, Havertown.

S&P said ChristianaCare has no plans for significant acute-care hospital expansion.

Last month, ChristianaCare and Virtua Health, South Jersey’s largest health system, ended negotiations on a possible merger.