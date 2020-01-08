Last month, Mayor Jim Kenney signed a bill banning the sale of flavored vaping pods at stores that teens and other children are allowed to enter, such as 7-Elevens and Wawas, as well as smaller retailers. The law will be phased in over three months, starting with an education period to alert retailers about the change. Violators will be fined and may have their sales permits revoked if they repeatedly disobey the law.