Meanwhile, a landmark study by Columbia University medical school researchers viewed as the closest to biological proof of the gateway theory found that mice given nicotine in their water over a period of time showed addiction-related gene changes and increased vulnerability to cocaine dependence. Denise Kandel, a professor of sociomedical sciences in psychiatry at Columbia’s Irving Medical Center and a lead author on the study, said she and her colleagues have also found in subsequent research that alcohol and cannabinoids seem to have gateway-like relationships to cocaine use in mouse studies. Kandel said it’s not yet known if all the same molecular changes take place in humans, but because adolescents’ brains are still forming, young people are likely to be especially susceptible to the gateway effect.