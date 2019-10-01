Mouse droppings were found in the food prep and storage areas, along the wall ledge between the food prep areas, and on the floors under shelving in the storage prep area; dead roaches were inside of one of the reach-in refrigerators; roaches and nymphs and debris were in the door gaskets of the refrigeration and freezer equipment, along the sides of refrigeration equipment and along the top of the refrigerator; flies observed landing on food contact surfaces in the food prep area; there were dead roached on soiled glueboards in the beverage storage room; a fly strip and fly zapper located in rear storage area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils; a food employee was touching ready-to-eat fried chicken with his bare hands; food employees were washing their hands at the food prep sink instead of the designated handwash sink; hot water was not available at the handwash sink in the customer restroom; several foods were uncovered in the cold prep unit refrigerator, under-counter freezer, reach-in freezer, and walk-in cooler; there was a defective urinal in the toilet room; ready-to-eat fried chicken and egg rolls were stored on soiled surfaces including newspaper linings and cardboard boxes; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat foods including chicken, pork, and egg rolls, prepared in the food facility, located in the refrigerators and walk-in cooler, were not date marked; there was debris on the exterior surfaces of bulk ingredient containers; the interior surfaces of rice cookers were heavily soiled; the walk-in cooler floors were unclean; ice accumulation was inside of the chest freezer in the rear storage area.